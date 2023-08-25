Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington with VR experience

Shawnee Community College (SCC) plans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington with a high-tech experience.
Shawnee Community College (SCC) plans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington with a high-tech experience.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College (SCC) plans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington with a high-tech experience.

The college is offering students the opportunity to ‘witness’ the march and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memorable ‘I Have a Dream’ speech through the virtual reality program March 360.

Students can take part in the event on Monday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Commons (cafeteria) on the SCC main campus in Ullin.

