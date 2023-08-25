Shawnee Community College to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington with VR experience

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College (SCC) plans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington with a high-tech experience.

The college is offering students the opportunity to ‘witness’ the march and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memorable ‘I Have a Dream’ speech through the virtual reality program March 360.

Students can take part in the event on Monday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Commons (cafeteria) on the SCC main campus in Ullin.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.