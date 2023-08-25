Saluki Open Pickleball Tournament to play in Carbondale despite heat

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States and even the Heartland Heat Wave isn’t stopping people from getting on the court.

It’s the sport that can be played with with your grandchild or your grandfather. And hundreds of pickleball players are in Carbondale for a weekend tournament.

The Saluki Open Pickleball Tournament hosts more than 200 people from 12 different states. The popularity of this sport has exploded the past couple of years and enthusiasts were excited to share why they think that is.

John Hubbs is a USA Pickleball Ambassador. He said the popularity is plain and simple because the sport is plain and simple.

”You don’t have a whole lot of running, the court is small,” Hubbs said.

Corné Prozesky is the recreational sports director for SIU. He said the demand for pickleball is insane.

“Young people and all the way up to people in their seventies and eighties that’s keeping productive and active and staying healthy,” Prozesky said. ”This will be the third installment of our outdoor tournament and it’s been so popular we actually started an indoor tournament as well every year.”

”Four years ago, we did not have a single Pickleball court,” Hubbs said.

It’s grown tremendously since then. Players say there’s a big draw for a certain type of person.

”Initially, I was a tennis player,” Willie Williams said. He traveled from Louisville, Kentucky to play in this tournament. He’s part of a group called Big Boyz of Pickleball, which encourages people to get up and play to get active.

”I actually used to be a swimmer,” Austin Kinsler said. Kinsler is a student at SIU Carbondale.

“I played tennis for forty years,” Gary Loos said.

Many former athletes, searching for a way to keep their competitive edge.

“The community, the people, and then i learned it was competitive and I love to compete,” Williams said.

“Every time I play, I just fall more and more in love with the sport,” Kinsler said.

”The simplicity of the sport and the fun social aspect of it is just a great marriage and it makes it such an involved sport,” Prozesky said.

”Camaraderie, friendships, exercise, in a competitive and fun spirited way,” Hubbs said.

For pickleball players it’s not about medals or scoreboards.

”It’s getting to see friends you’ve met at other tournaments, meeting new friends, and I think it’s the social aspect of this sport that makes it so popular,” Hubbs said.

This tournament goes on all weekend, and includes singles and doubles, but the main takeaway is you don’t need a tournament to play. All you need is some paddles and some friends.

