Saline River Farms to hold groundbreaking event

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - Saline River Farms is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony in Williamson County on Friday, August 25.

The event is set to take place at 9:45 a.m. at the facility site, located off of Route 166 in Creal Springs, which is approximately four miles south of Illinois Route 13.

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to attend the ceremony.

After the groundbreaking, the meat processing plant will take 15 to 18 months to get up and running.

The Saline River Farms plant will process up to 1,600 head of beef cattle per day.

The $80 million project is expected to create 400 new jobs in Williamson County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.