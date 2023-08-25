Safe House of Southeast Mo. holds grand opening for new outreach center and thrift shop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of people joined leaders with the Safe House of Southeast Missouri in celebrating the grand opening of its new outreach center and thrift store.

Jessica Hill is the Safe House Executive Director. She said seeing the support from the community and the excitement was wonderful.

“To see the wonderful turnout we have today and the excitement about our new facility is so great,” said Hill. “We are a 100 percent local organization, so all of our support comes from right here from our community and we serve people who have experienced domestic violence in our community.”

This new thrift shop is twice as big as the non-profit’s previous one. Hill said they are now able to sell large items like couches and dining tables, which also helps their clients.

“When we have someone who is ready to move out of our shelter into their own place they can come here to the thrift store, get a voucher and get things for their apartment or house,” said Hill.

All the items are donated and all the proceeds go back into Safe House services. Some shoppers, including Jane Read said that’s exactly why they were there.

“Trying to make money for these ladies to get the education, to get them back on their feet and helping out whatever way we can, and if it is financially that’s great I am here to support that,” said Read.

The Safe House opened its first thrift store and outreach center back in 2006. Hill said this expansion will help them improve even more lives throughout southeast Missouri.

“For us to be able to offer free services such as counseling, case management, court advocacy, support groups, to be able to do those things and offer them for free to almost 500 people a year is really incredible and without the thrift store we wouldn’t be able to do that,” said Hill.

The center and thrift shop’s new address is 2350 Independence in Cape Girardeau. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They are not open on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.