Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A project years in the making to bring a destination casino resort to southern Illinois is now open for business.

Walker’s Bluff marked the opening of their Casino Resort in Williamson County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 25.

Casino officials, local leaders and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker cut the ribbon on the $147 million casino resort shortly before 12 p.m.

After the ceremony, the new casino was officially opened to the public.

According to Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, the destination location features four restaurants, 650 slot machines, 14 gaming tables, an event center and a 116 room hotel.

Amenities include a full-service salon and spa.

The casino and resort are expected to employ approximately 330 to 400 people.

This ribbon cutting has been long anticipated as local owner Cynde Bunch has been advocating for the casino resort as an economic boost to southern Illinois for nearly a decade.

