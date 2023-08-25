Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

Walker’s Bluff marked the opening of their Casino Resort in Williamson County with a...
Walker’s Bluff marked the opening of their Casino Resort in Williamson County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 25.(Source: KFVS/Joshua Whited)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A project years in the making to bring a destination casino resort to southern Illinois is now open for business.

Walker’s Bluff marked the opening of their Casino Resort in Williamson County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 25.

Casino officials, local leaders and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker cut the ribbon on the $147 million casino resort shortly before 12 p.m.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Walker's Bluff...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Walker's Bluff Casino Resort.(Source: KFVS/Joshua Whited)

After the ceremony, the new casino was officially opened to the public.

According to Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, the destination location features four restaurants, 650 slot machines, 14 gaming tables, an event center and a 116 room hotel.

Amenities include a full-service salon and spa.

According to Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, the...
According to Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, the destination location features four restaurants, 650 slot machines, 14 gaming tables, an event center and a 116 room hotel.(Source: KFVS/Joshua Whited)

The casino and resort are expected to employ approximately 330 to 400 people.

This ribbon cutting has been long anticipated as local owner Cynde Bunch has been advocating for the casino resort as an economic boost to southern Illinois for nearly a decade.

Walker's Bluff Casino Resort
Ill. lawmakers push to bring casino to Walker’s Bluff Resort
Ill. Governor celebrates approval of gaming expansion, cigarette and online taxes
Gov. Pritzker joins southern Ill. leaders at groundbreaking for new Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino
Ill. Gaming Board approves license for new Walker’s Bluff casino
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort on pace to open in early 2023
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is officially open in Williamson County, Ill.
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is officially open in Williamson County, Ill.(Source: KFVS/Joshua Whited)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi...
I-155 open after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Leaders and partners of the Saline Rivers Farms officially broke ground on a meat processing...
Groundbreaking ceremony marks first step in meat processing plant opening in Williamson County, Ill.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for meat processing plant in Williamson County, Ill.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for meat processing plant in Williamson County, Ill.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced the funding for Hamilton County and Wabash County on...
Broadband funding coming to Hamilton County, Ill.
U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near the Kennedy Drive intersection and Lourdes Mercy Health entrance in...
U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near hospital in Paducah down to one lane due to bulge in pavement