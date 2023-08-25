Murray State begins study on development of School of Veterinary Medicine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The veterinarian shortage is front and center in a new effort by Murray State University.

The Murray State University Board of Regents plans to establish a task force and undertake a feasibility study to address the shortage of veterinarians in Kentucky and create a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University.

According to a statement from Murray State University, Kentucky lacks a School of Veterinary Medicine, leading about 70 Kentucky students to attend out-of-state veterinary schools annually.

Only 32 veterinary colleges in the United States are accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 19% growth in veterinarians and 20% growth in veterinarian technologists/technicians by 2031.

Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture, among the few AVMA-accredited programs in Kentucky, has the highest pre-veterinary medicine/veterinary technology enrollment.

The university offers hands-on learning at the A. Carman Animal Health Technology Center for veterinary medicine aspirants.

The Breathitt Veterinary Center at Murray State aids in animal disease diagnostics and teaching.

“I am grateful to our Board of Regents for adopting this resolution of support as we look toward this opportunity of researching and pursuing a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Statistics indicate that there are an insufficient number of veterinarians to meet the growing needs both within Kentucky as well as nationally. Further, a significant number of students in the Commonwealth are attending out-of-state universities to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. We have a tremendous obligation to continue to identify needs and create opportunities for our region and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Importantly, we will work with the General Assembly, Governor; Commissioner of Agriculture; Council on Postsecondary Education; Kentucky’s federal congressional delegation and state, local and federal agencies, among others as we advance this initiative.”

“I am very excited about this potential opportunity for our students and for our state,” said Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Brian Parr. “This effort represents a great need in the field of animal agriculture. The PreVet/Vet Tech program in the Hutson School of Agriculture has long been a program of excellence that has seen great growth over the last two decades. I believe that this initiative is the next logical step in the development of our school to help meet the needs of the agricultural industry.”

