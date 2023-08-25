Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in identifying two individuals

Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to get photos of the...
Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to get photos of the two individuals that stole the wallet.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying two individuals.

On August 25, a Graves County resident reported that her wallet had been taken from the register counter at the Dollar General located at 8280 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.

Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to get photos of the two individuals that stole the wallet.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department by calling 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

