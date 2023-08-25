Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Saline River Farms is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony in Williamson County on Friday, August...
Saline River Farms to hold groundbreaking event
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Courtney Ranae Davis, 30, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of...
Suspect identified in connection with Dexter shooting
A new CDC report is highlighting the dangers of wildfire smoke in people who already have...
Wildfires led to more asthma ER visits
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says