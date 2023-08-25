Heartland Votes
Kennett man ejected from ATV after striking parked vehicle

A Kennett man was seriously injured after being ejected from his ATV
A Kennett man was seriously injured after being ejected from his ATV(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was seriously injured after being ejected from his ATV.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on August 24, around 3:10 p.m.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jackie Brown, was going northbound on Missouri Highway A, two miles west of Kennett. He struck a parked vehicle and was ejected from his Yamaha ATV.

Brown was taken by helicopter to Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee to be treated for serious injuries. He was not wearing a safety device.

