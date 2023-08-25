Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000 with the help of his daughter.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A daughter has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her father who she says hasn’t missed a day of work in over 27 years.

Seryna Ford started a GoFundMe on behalf of her father, Kevin Ford, who has worked at Burger King and helped raise four daughters while getting them all through college.

She also shared a video on TikTok of her father in action at the fast-food restaurant around Father’s Day, calling her dad a hero.

“He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” she wrote.

And Seryna Ford’s fundraising efforts have gained a lot of attention and praise for her beloved father, who she says is reaching retirement age.

“My dad continues to work there ... and leaving would cost him his retirement,” she added.

People from all over the country have donated to the Ford family with the GoFundMe account currently holding more than $430,000.

“Thank you to everyone for changing our lives forever,” Kevin Ford wrote in an update. “May God bless you and yours always.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
The current heat index, as of Thursday morning, August 24.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Fri. due to high heat index values
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says in 27 years of law enforcement, he has never heard of...
Baby thrown in dumpster, found dead in Dothan landfill
As Southeast Missouri State University students wrap up their first week of fall classes, area...
Cape Girardeau businesses see boost from return of Southeast students
As SEMO students wrap up their first week of fall classes, local businesses are enjoying the...
Return of SEMO students give businesses a boost