IDNR announces key dates and information for waterfowl season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding waterfowl hunters of key dates and other information regarding the 2023-2024 waterfowl season.

Season Update

This is the third year of a five-year waterfowl season plan that was developed in 2020. Early Canada goose and teal hunting will start in all Illinois zones, with seasons opening September 1 and September 9 respectively.

In the north and central zones, the daily bag limit for Canada geese during September is five birds, with 15 in possession. In the south-central and south zones, the daily bag limits for Canada geese during September is two birds, with six in possession. The daily bag limit for teal is six for all teal species combined, with a possession limit of 18.

Rail season (sora and Virginia only) will be open statewide in all zones from September 9 until November 17, with a daily bag limit of 25 and possession limit of 75. Snipe season will be open statewide in all zones from September 9 to December 24, with a daily bag limit of eight and a possession limit of 18.

As temperatures fall and migration proceeds, Illinois will open the regular duck, Canada goose, and snow goose seasons on October 21 in the north zone, October 28 in the central zone, November 11 in the south-central zone, and December 2 in the south zone.

White-front goose (specklebelly) seasons will open October 23 in the north zone, November 5 in the central zone, November 11 in the south-central zone, and December 2 in the south zone.

The daily limit is six ducks of any species; however, daily limit can consist of no more than four mallards, of which no more than two can be hens, three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, two black ducks, one pintail and one mottled duck.

Scaup (bluebills) will have a daily limit of two for the first 45 days of the season in each zone and one for the last 15 days of the season in each zone.

The daily bag limit of mergansers is five, only two of which may be hooded mergansers. The possession limit for ducks and mergansers is 18 and 15, respectively by species and sex.

During the regular season, Canada goose daily limits will be three with a possession limit of nine. White-fronted goose daily bag limits will be two with a possession limit of six. The snow goose daily bag limit is 20 birds, with no possession limit, during the regular hunting season.

The spring Light Goose Conservation Order will open January 19 in the north zone and February 1 in the central, south-central, and south zones, ending April 30 in all zones. There is no daily bag or possession limit on snow, blue, and Ross’ geese during the spring conservation order.

Duck and Goose Permit Lotteries Currently Open

The first lottery for public duck and goose hunting area permits is open through August 31. The second lottery will be open from September 1 to September 15, with the third lottery application period open from September 16 to September 28. For more information or to apply, you can visit the IDNR website.

Additional details on waterfowl seasons can be found in the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2023-2024.

The Illinois waterfowl hunting zone maps and anticipated season dates for the 2021-2025 seasons are available online.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Reminder

In coordination with other state and federal agencies, IDNR said they are continuing to monitor for outbreaks of the H5N1 strain of HPAI that was observed in Illinois during spring 2022. Similar mortality events may occur as waterfowl arrive in Illinois from northern breeding grounds during the fall migration.

Waterfowl hunters are advised to take precautions and thoroughly cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Avoid handling sick or dead waterfowl found in the field. Do not allow dogs and other pets to consume waterfowl that died from unknown causes.

