Heat wave end in sight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday morning, Heartland, and the good news is, the end of the hot and humid conditions is almost here! The bad news, we still have one more day of the dangerously high heat index values. Today, we still have the excessive heat warnings across the region through this evening, as well as the First Alert Action Day. Heat index values today could range from 108 to 115 degrees. Actual temperatures are projected to reach triple digits, and we are expecting sunny skies across most of the Heartland today. However, there is a chance for some rain in our most western counties in southeast Missouri this afternoon. Saturday looks very warm, with highs in the 90s, but the humidity levels are much lower. By Sunday we should see temperatures drop to the low 80s. We will keep the relatively cooler conditions through the next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.