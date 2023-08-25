Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Heartland Football Friday featured games for 8/25

Heartland Football Friday featured games 8/25
Heartland Football Friday featured games 8/25
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the featured Heartland Football Friday games for 8/25.

Missouri

  • St. Charles at Cape Central @ 8 p.m.
  • Jackson at Edwardsville, IL @ 8 p.m.
  • Charleston at East Prairie @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Doniphan at Kelly @ 8 p.m.
  • Scott City at Dexter @ 8 p.m.
  • Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff @ 8 p.m.

Illinois

  • Carbondale at Murphysboro @ 8:30 p.m.
  • CZR at Johnston City @ 8 p.m.
  • Carterville at Benton @ 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
The current heat index, as of Thursday morning, August 24.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Fri. due to high heat index values
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 8/24/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 8/24/23
Former Saluki DeAnna Price won a bronze medal in the Women’s Hammer Throw at the World...
Former Saluki Deanna Price wins Bronze Medal in World Championships
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 8/24/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 8/24/23
Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination