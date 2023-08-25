Heartland Football Friday featured games for 8/25

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the featured Heartland Football Friday games for 8/25.

Missouri

St. Charles at Cape Central @ 8 p.m.

Jackson at Edwardsville, IL @ 8 p.m.

Charleston at East Prairie @ 7:30 p.m.

Doniphan at Kelly @ 8 p.m.

Scott City at Dexter @ 8 p.m.

Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff @ 8 p.m.

Illinois

Carbondale at Murphysboro @ 8:30 p.m.

CZR at Johnston City @ 8 p.m.

Carterville at Benton @ 8 p.m.

