Heartland Football Friday featured games for 8/25
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the featured Heartland Football Friday games for 8/25.
Missouri
- St. Charles at Cape Central @ 8 p.m.
- Jackson at Edwardsville, IL @ 8 p.m.
- Charleston at East Prairie @ 7:30 p.m.
- Doniphan at Kelly @ 8 p.m.
- Scott City at Dexter @ 8 p.m.
- Park Hills Central at Poplar Bluff @ 8 p.m.
Illinois
- Carbondale at Murphysboro @ 8:30 p.m.
- CZR at Johnston City @ 8 p.m.
- Carterville at Benton @ 8 p.m.
