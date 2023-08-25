Healthcare workforce development, mental health resources on its way in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin participated in a discussion with healthcare leaders from Southern Illinois to address rural health workforce development.

Durbin’s “Roadmap to Grow Illinois’ Rural Health Workforce” initiative aims to combat healthcare workforce shortages in rural Illinois.

The initiative focuses on recruiting students into health careers, expanding clinical education programs, and enhancing rural area recruitment.

The partnership involves:

hospitals

community health centers

medical and nursing schools

community colleges

dentists

physicians

nurses

Durbin helped double funding for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project AWARE grant program.

pipelines to recruit middle/high-school students into health careers

expanding capacity of clinical education programs

enhancing recruitment to rural areas

“By forging partnerships between local schools and nearby hospitals and clinics, we can bridge the gap in health care access and tackle the shortages of health care workers that afflict our rural communities,” Durbin said. “Together, we’ll ensure that every single Illinoisan, no matter where they live, can access the quality health care they deserve.”

Illinois had a shortfall of 15,000 nurses prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the country:

100,000 nurses left the field during the pandemic

800,000 plan to retire soon

Meanwhile, a total of $1.2 million in federal funding was recently awarded to the Egyptian Health Department to deliver mental health services to students and teachers in Gallatin County.

The funding is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project AWARE grant program

Durbin’s provision in the American Rescue Plan allocated $1 billion to the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) for scholarships and loan repayment for healthcare professionals in underserved areas.

“Investing in the mental well-being of our students and teachers is an investment in our nation’s future,” Durbin said. “By providing funding for Egyptian Health Department to deliver these vital mental health services, we will be addressing the emotional scars facing our students, and setting them on a path for success.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.