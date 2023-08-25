Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Healthcare workforce development, mental health resources on its way in southern Illinois

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, takes a question in the hallway of the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, takes a question in the hallway of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin participated in a discussion with healthcare leaders from Southern Illinois to address rural health workforce development.

Durbin’s “Roadmap to Grow Illinois’ Rural Health Workforce” initiative aims to combat healthcare workforce shortages in rural Illinois.

The initiative focuses on recruiting students into health careers, expanding clinical education programs, and enhancing rural area recruitment.

The partnership involves:

  • hospitals
  • community health centers
  • medical and nursing schools
  • community colleges
  • dentists
  • physicians
  • nurses

Durbin helped double funding for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project AWARE grant program.

  • pipelines to recruit middle/high-school students into health careers
  • expanding capacity of clinical education programs
  • enhancing recruitment to rural areas

“By forging partnerships between local schools and nearby hospitals and clinics, we can bridge the gap in health care access and tackle the shortages of health care workers that afflict our rural communities,” Durbin said. “Together, we’ll ensure that every single Illinoisan, no matter where they live, can access the quality health care they deserve.”

Illinois had a shortfall of 15,000 nurses prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the country:

  • 100,000 nurses left the field during the pandemic
  • 800,000 plan to retire soon

Meanwhile, a total of $1.2 million in federal funding was recently awarded to the Egyptian Health Department to deliver mental health services to students and teachers in Gallatin County.

The funding is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project AWARE grant program

Durbin’s provision in the American Rescue Plan allocated $1 billion to the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) for scholarships and loan repayment for healthcare professionals in underserved areas.

“Investing in the mental well-being of our students and teachers is an investment in our nation’s future,” Durbin said. “By providing funding for Egyptian Health Department to deliver these vital mental health services, we will be addressing the emotional scars facing our students, and setting them on a path for success.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi...
I-155 open after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

SIUC's new logo combines their academic logo with the dog head of Saluki athletics.
SIUC reveals new logo
The Murray State University Board of Regents plans to establish a task force and undertake a...
Murray State begins study on development of School of Veterinary Medicine
Leaders and partners of the Saline Rivers Farms officially broke ground on a meat processing...
Groundbreaking ceremony marks first step in meat processing plant opening in Williamson County, Ill.
Walker’s Bluff marked the opening of their Casino Resort in Williamson County with a...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks opening of Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort