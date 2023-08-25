Groundbreaking ceremony marks first step in meat processing plant opening in Williamson County, Ill.

Heartland Votes
Leaders and partners of the Saline Rivers Farms officially broke ground on a meat processing facility in Creal Springs on Friday, August 25.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders and partners of the Saline Rivers Farms officially broke ground on a meat processing facility in Creal Springs on Friday, August 25.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the location where the 60,000 square-foot USDA meat processing plant will be built.

Governor JB Pritzker attended the ceremony.

His office said Saline River Farms is investing $34.5 million for the project, which is supported by the Economic Development for a Growing Economy Tax Credit (EDGE) program, a $1.5 million grant through the Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Capital Grant Program and $6 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

It is expected to take 15 to 18 months to get the new facility up and running.

Saline Rivers Farms announced in November their plans to build a new plant projected to process 40 million pounds of beef and 19 million pounds of pork every year.

The cattle breeding company believes the facility will create more than 400 new jobs.

Saline River Farms said the plant will process up to 1,600 head of beef cattle per day.

