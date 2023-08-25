Former Saluki Deanna Price wins Bronze Medal in World Championships

HUNGARY (KFVS) - Former SIU Hammer Throw star Deanna Price won the Bronze Medal in the event at the World Championships for the United States on Thursday, August 24 in Hungary.

Price finished 3rd, behind American teammate Janee’ Kassanavoid.

Price won the Gold Medal in the event at the 2019 World Championships and competed in two Olympic games for Team USA.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.