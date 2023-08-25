Heartland Votes
Former Saluki Deanna Price wins Bronze Medal in World Championships

Former Saluki DeAnna Price won a bronze medal in the Women’s Hammer Throw at the World...
Former Saluki DeAnna Price won a bronze medal in the Women’s Hammer Throw at the World Championships. This is her photo as she prepared for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics(Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNGARY (KFVS) - Former SIU Hammer Throw star Deanna Price won the Bronze Medal in the event at the World Championships for the United States on Thursday, August 24 in Hungary.

Price finished 3rd, behind American teammate Janee’ Kassanavoid.

Price won the Gold Medal in the event at the 2019 World Championships and competed in two Olympic games for Team USA.

