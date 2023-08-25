Heartland Votes
Excessive heat warning continues for today

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday heartland! We have another First Alert Action Day as the excessive heat warning continues throughout this evening. Expect to see heat index values sitting in the triple digest for most of the area, ranging from 110-115. Mostly dry conditions for your afternoon and evening hours. Now a very small chance to see some scattered showers towards our western counties, but most of the heartland will stay dry and hot. Heat index values will stay high as we continue into tonight, especially for those attending Friday night football expect to see heat index values barley dropping down into the upper 90s.

Make sure you are taking the proper precautions as this heat continues, drinking lots of water, wearing loose clothes and trying to stay inside or in the shade. As we look into the weekend, a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon, along with a cool down by Sunday.

