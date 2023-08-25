The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting on August 25, fairgoers will pack the Du Quoin State fairgrounds.

John Creekpaum has been serving up fair classics for more than 30 years. He said it’s in his DNA and that’s why he comes back year after year.

Creekpaum Concessions has dished out so many ribeyes, John Creekpaum dubs himself Ribeye Man.

He said he began in the concessions business when he was 12 with his Dad. 35 years later, it’s become a family tradition to brave the heat for the Du Quoin State Fair.

This year, they’re making sure their ice maker and AC unit holds up, so that tradition continues.

“It’s kind of in my blood and it is my hometown a lot of great people, a lot of great things go on here,” said Creekpaum. “It’s just part of family tradition, Du Quoin State Fair is to the heart and my kids raised here, worked here and a lot of good memories here at the Illinois State Fair.”

Creekpaum said his kids are working with him now, just like he did with his dad. He also said that he’s hoping this year tops last year in sales.

The Du Quoin State Fair will run through Labor Day on September 4.

