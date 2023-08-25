Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Deadly 3-vehicle crash shuts down I-155 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 155 are shutdown at the Missouri...
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 155 are shutdown at the Missouri River/Caruthersville Bridge in Pemiscot County because of a three-vehicle crash.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 155 are shutdown at the Missouri River/Caruthersville Bridge in Pemiscot County.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, there has been a deadly three-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Greenwell said at least one person was killed in the early morning crash on Friday, August 25.

All lanes are closed until further notice.

Greenwell said there is not a time frame as to when the interstate will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Low water on Mississippi River causes Dorena-Hickman Ferry to halt service
Low water on Mississippi River causes Dorena-Hickman Ferry to halt service
A look at the Chester Bridge on Wednesday, August 23.
Chester Bridge construction to begin soon
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Wednesday, August 25 due to low water.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water