Deadly 3-vehicle crash shuts down I-155 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 155 are shutdown at the Missouri River/Caruthersville Bridge in Pemiscot County.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, there has been a deadly three-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Greenwell said at least one person was killed in the early morning crash on Friday, August 25.

All lanes are closed until further notice.

Greenwell said there is not a time frame as to when the interstate will reopen.

