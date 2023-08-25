Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Community rallies around cattle feed lot impacted by high temperatures

By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCOTAH, Ks. (KCTV) – August’s extreme heat has some cattle fighting to stay alive near Muscotah, Kansas.

Handke Cattle is home to thousands of cows, but not all of them could survive the heat wave that has impacted our region. Some local volunteer fire departments decided to step in and help.

“I believe we are making a major difference in these cattle’s lives,” said John Acheson, the assistant chief of the Effingham Volunteer Fired Department.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down. The temperatures have already been deadly for some cows at the feed lot.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down.
Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down.(KCTV5)

“At night, we are not getting below 70 degrees, most of the time haven’t gotten below 75,” said Scarlett Madinger of the Kansas Livestock Association. “Cattle need it to get below 70 if they are going to dispense of the heat they have collected throughout the day.”

Local volunteer fire departments and farmers responded – bringing truckloads of water to spray the animals.

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said. “People have full-time jobs and they’ve taken vacation days; they’ve taken off early from work to come and do this.”

The ranch owner was not comfortable telling KCTV5 the exact number of cattle that have died so far. However, the Kansas Livestock Association says a couple hundred deaths could mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is something that producers are always concerned about,” Madinger said. “It is something they always try to prepare for any time they know that this is the forecast for weather coming up. They are working every day to try to make sure that those cattle are well cared for and kept as healthy as possible.”

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers...
“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said.(KCTV5)

Volunteer firefighters estimate the community has brought hundreds of thousands of gallons of water so far.

“When you have something like this, people just come together and do what needs to be done,” said Drew Kloepper of the Atchison County Rural Fire Department. “They don’t ask for payment. They don’t ask for this or ask for that; they do it out of the goodness of their heart.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The current heat index, as of Thursday morning, August 24.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Man who shot officer in Lincoln County located after Blue Alert
Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead
A common every day school supply, could be confused for something you can smoke.
A common school supply could actually be a vape pen
As Southeast Missouri State University students wrap up their first week of fall classes, area...
Cape Girardeau businesses see boost from return of Southeast students
As SEMO students wrap up their first week of fall classes, local businesses are enjoying the...
Return of SEMO students give businesses a boost
A/C professionals say it's not wise to put tents and umbrellas over your outdoor units.
AC expert debunks myth of shading outdoor unit with tents, umbrellas