Community rallies around cattle feed lot impacted by high temperatures

MUSCOTAH, Ks. (KCTV) – August’s extreme heat has some cattle fighting to stay alive near Muscotah, Kansas.

Handke Cattle is home to thousands of cows, but not all of them could survive the heat wave that has impacted our region. Some local volunteer fire departments decided to step in and help.

“I believe we are making a major difference in these cattle’s lives,” said John Acheson, the assistant chief of the Effingham Volunteer Fired Department.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down. The temperatures have already been deadly for some cows at the feed lot.

Multiple days of extreme heat at the feed lot have made it difficult for the cattle to cool down. (KCTV5)

“At night, we are not getting below 70 degrees, most of the time haven’t gotten below 75,” said Scarlett Madinger of the Kansas Livestock Association. “Cattle need it to get below 70 if they are going to dispense of the heat they have collected throughout the day.”

Local volunteer fire departments and farmers responded – bringing truckloads of water to spray the animals.

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said. “People have full-time jobs and they’ve taken vacation days; they’ve taken off early from work to come and do this.”

The ranch owner was not comfortable telling KCTV5 the exact number of cattle that have died so far. However, the Kansas Livestock Association says a couple hundred deaths could mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is something that producers are always concerned about,” Madinger said. “It is something they always try to prepare for any time they know that this is the forecast for weather coming up. They are working every day to try to make sure that those cattle are well cared for and kept as healthy as possible.”

“We are all volunteers in these fire departments, it’s just amazing how all these volunteers stopped what they [were] doing, come out here, and help keep these cattle cool,” Acheson said. (KCTV5)

Volunteer firefighters estimate the community has brought hundreds of thousands of gallons of water so far.

“When you have something like this, people just come together and do what needs to be done,” said Drew Kloepper of the Atchison County Rural Fire Department. “They don’t ask for payment. They don’t ask for this or ask for that; they do it out of the goodness of their heart.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.