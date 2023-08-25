Heartland Votes
Broadband funding coming to Hamilton County, Ill.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced the funding for Hamilton County and Wabash County on Friday.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced the funding for Hamilton County and Wabash County on Friday.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Some of the funding made available to expand broadband through the USDA is coming to the Heartland.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost announced the funding for Hamilton County and Wabash County on Friday.

A total of $29 million will be going to those counties through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program.

The Hamilton County Telephone Co-op will receive $4.39 million to help with:

  • 834 residents
  • 112 businesses
  • 19 farms

The Wabash Telephone Cooperative will be getting $24.3 million to connect:

  • 4,042 residents
  • 133 businesses
  • 102 farms
  • 10 anchor institutions

“From e-commerce to education and health care, the internet plays a critically important role in our daily lives,” Bost said. “This investment will help expand access for Hamilton and Wabash County residents to a modern broadband infrastructure, empowering small businesses and families to better connect with each other and the world.”

