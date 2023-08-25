Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old boy in Kentucky

The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.
The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy from Clay County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police officials said the boy, identified as Legend Gibson, was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah...
Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The child has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Officials said the parents were last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ, possibly a 2010 model.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
The current heat index, as of Thursday morning, August 24.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended to Fri. due to high heat index values
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family

Latest News

Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Donald Trump posted on X for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender