“All Nite Skate” movie premiere in Jackson, Missouri

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A film that was shot in the Heartland is having its Missouri big screen premiere.

The movie is called “All Nite Skate.” It will be playing on Saturday, August 26 at the Jackson Bandshell.

The event is set to start at 7:30 p.m., with the movie planned to start at 8:30 p.m. or whenever it gets dark enough to show the outdoor movie.

There will be a Q&A with the film’s cast and crew around 10:00 p.m.

You can RSVP free tickets for “All Nite Skate” by going on the movie’s website.

You’re encouraged to take a lawn chair.

