AC expert debunks myth of shading outdoor unit with tents, umbrellas

Expert said it’s a bad idea to put up shade around outdoor units because it can block the unit’s airflow.
With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to stay cool, and save on energy.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to stay cool and save on energy.

One method circulating on social media shows people shading their outdoor A/C units with tents and umbrellas.

But Will Joyner, a field supervisor at Roscoe Brown Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, said that is a bad idea because it can block the unit’s airflow.

“So that hot air reaches that tent and instead of continuing to go up, it actually recycles around and then you’re cycling hotter air through this coil than what you should be doing,” Joyner said.

Joyner’s advice to homeowners is make sure their outdoor units are clear of grass, vines, and other debris that could restrict air flow as well.

“The more that we can allow that air flow to go through and cool that refrigerant, the better cooling we’re going to have inside,” Joyner said.

Another common problem Joyner sees is people hosing down their units too often, which could rust the system’s coils and shorten their life.

While he understands the ingenuity of people looking for A/C shortcuts, Joyner insists your best bet to beat the heat lies in the hands of routine maintenance by a professional.

