Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi...
I-155 open after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 5.8 miles northwest of...
Small earthquake recorded near Missouri-Tennessee state line
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values

Latest News

Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
U.S. mortgage rates soared to 7.23% this week, their highest level since 2001. (CNN,...
Mortgage rates soar, Fed chief forecasts future rates