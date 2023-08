CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight will be held indoors on Friday, August 25 due to the excessive heat.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, the event will be in Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway Street.

Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band will be performing.

