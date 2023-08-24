Heartland Votes
Trico High, Elementary Schools to dismiss early because of heat, possible power interruption

The extreme heat in the Heartland has schools in Campbell Hill, Illinois cutting classes short...
The extreme heat in the Heartland has schools in Campbell Hill, Illinois cutting classes short on Thursday, August 24.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KFVS) - The extreme heat in the Heartland has schools in Campbell Hill, Illinois cutting classes short on Thursday, August 24.

According to the Trico Senior High and Elementary Schools Facebook pages, students will be dismissed early from classes because of a possible power interruption caused by the extreme heat and strain placed on the power grid.

The elementary school will dismiss at 11:55 a.m. and the high school will dismiss at 12:04 p.m.

The school district’s junior high school didn’t mention an early dismissal on their Facebook page for Thursday, but all three schools are located on the same campus in Campbell Hill.

It’s not clear what provider has warned of a possible outage, but electric providers in the Heartland, including Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association and Ameren Illinois, are asking customers to reduce their stress on the power grids.

They advise adjusting the thermostat up a few degrees, using fans to circulate the air in occupied rooms, to turn off and unplug unused devices and to delay using large appliances and pool pumps.

Energy conservation is requested during the peak hours of 2 p.m. through 10 p.m.

