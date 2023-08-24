A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.

LICKING Mo. (KY3) - A third inmate in the last three weeks has died at the state prison in Licking.

Micheal Hudson, 46, died at the South Central Correctional Center Tuesday night. The Texas County Coroner says the cause of death is not yet known but says it could possibly be drug-related.

“In the last month or so, we’ve had two deaths that were definitely drug-related,” said Marie Lasater, Texas County Coroner. “This most recent death could possibly be drug-related, so more interventions need to be done.”

Hudson’s death marks the eighth death at the jail this year.

Lasater says the deaths of Alan Lancaster, Logan Ross, and Bronson Vestal were positive for Fentanyl. They all happened in 2023. Not every death is drug-related this year, though. Nathan Emery, Wayne Johnston, Roderick Stevenson, and Lanny Sunderland died from natural causes.

The coroner says the correction center is boosting security.

“The staff has to be patted down and searched upon entry into the building,” said Lasater. “They’re also going to be installing body scanners to scan anybody entering the facility.”

Lasater says the scanners should be implemented by September. She worries drug dogs, in the meantime, won’t detect Fentanyl.

“The research I’ve done is drug detection dogs aren’t able to detect Fentanyl just because it’s so strong,” said Lasater.

We contacted the prison and the Missouri Department of Corrections. At this point, they have not returned our call.

The Texas County Coroner says she will conduct the autopsy on Michael Hudson Thursday morning.

