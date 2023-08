CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Gymnastics Team got a big boost on Wednesday.

The Redhawks became a Fully-Funded Athletics Scholarship program which will begin in the 2023-24 Academic year.

The Southeast Gymnastics program will now have 12 full Athletic Scholarships, which is the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

