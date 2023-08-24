New retirement community center opens in Cape Girardeau
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, August 24 welcomed a new retirement community.
The New Bridge Retirement Community held the ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony at its new facility.
The resort-style community is 76,000 square feet and offers living assistance for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
It has a total of 83 apartments, including 36 for people who need special care.
