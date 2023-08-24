Mt. Vernon man facing child porn, sex abuse charges

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography and is accused of child sexual abuse.

Darren L. Meyer, 56, was arrested on felony charges of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography victim under 13.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with his bond to be set by a judge.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from someone in the early evening hours of August 15 reporting a young teen was the possible victim of voyeurism. The caller told investigators they believed the suspect was also involved in child porn.

The reporting party and young teen were interviewed at the sheriff’s office and investigators learned the teen was also possibly the victim of sexual abuse.

Investigators got search warrants for electronic devices and a home in the 1200 block of North Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon. They served the warrant on the home on August 21 and seized evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the same home for a report of a disturbance and a man armed with a knife.

According to deputies, the man with the knife was identified as the suspect in the child sex abuse investigation, Darren Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.