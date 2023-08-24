Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mt. Vernon man facing child porn, sex abuse charges

Darren L. Meyer, 56, was arrested on felony charges of one count of aggravated criminal sexual...
Darren L. Meyer, 56, was arrested on felony charges of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography victim under 13.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography and is accused of child sexual abuse.

Darren L. Meyer, 56, was arrested on felony charges of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography victim under 13.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with his bond to be set by a judge.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from someone in the early evening hours of August 15 reporting a young teen was the possible victim of voyeurism. The caller told investigators they believed the suspect was also involved in child porn.

The reporting party and young teen were interviewed at the sheriff’s office and investigators learned the teen was also possibly the victim of sexual abuse.

Investigators got search warrants for electronic devices and a home in the 1200 block of North Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon. They served the warrant on the home on August 21 and seized evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the same home for a report of a disturbance and a man armed with a knife.

According to deputies, the man with the knife was identified as the suspect in the child sex abuse investigation, Darren Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting

Latest News

The New Bridge Retirement Community held the ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony at its...
New retirement community center opens in Cape Girardeau
[FILE PHOTO] Several bands were in attendance to play at the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the...
Jazz festival returns to Cairo, Ill. Labor Day weekend
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning, Aug. 24 for a new retirement community in...
New retirement community opens in Cape Girardeau
The 4th annual jazz festival returns to Cairo, Ill. over Labor Day weekend.
Jazz Festival returns to Cairo, Ill. Labor Day weekend