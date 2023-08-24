Heartland Votes
Juvenile injured in Christopher, Ill. shooting

A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.
A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.

According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Christopher Police Department to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of S. Snider Street. It happened around 12:40 a.m.

Troopers say a male juvenile was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

They called this an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

