Juvenile injured in Christopher, Ill. shooting
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.
According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Christopher Police Department to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of S. Snider Street. It happened around 12:40 a.m.
Troopers say a male juvenile was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
They called this an isolated incident and said the investigation is ongoing.
