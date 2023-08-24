Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
According to Cape Girardeau police, they received information around 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 about a man making threats toward a daycare in the city.
Officers responded and found the person, who was identified as a juvenile, and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.
Police say there are currently no further credible threats to any daycare facilities in Cape Girardeau. They said this is a reminder, “if you see something, say something.”
