Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they received information around 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 about a man making threats toward a daycare in the city.

Officers responded and found the person, who was identified as a juvenile, and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.

Police say there are currently no further credible threats to any daycare facilities in Cape Girardeau. They said this is a reminder, “if you see something, say something.”

