Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare

A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they received information around 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 about a man making threats toward a daycare in the city.

Officers responded and found the person, who was identified as a juvenile, and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.

Police say there are currently no further credible threats to any daycare facilities in Cape Girardeau. They said this is a reminder, “if you see something, say something.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting

Latest News

A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.
Juvenile injured in Christopher, Ill. shooting
Darren L. Meyer, 56, was arrested on felony charges of one count of aggravated criminal sexual...
Mt. Vernon man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
The New Bridge Retirement Community held the ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony at its...
New retirement community center opens in Cape Girardeau
[FILE PHOTO] Several bands were in attendance to play at the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the...
Jazz festival returns to Cairo, Ill. Labor Day weekend