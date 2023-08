CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The sound of jazz will return to Cairo.

The 4th annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival will be back at Fort Defiance Park September 1-2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The two-day event features live music, food and jewelry vendors, a classic car show and carriage rides.

The Jazz Festival is free and open to the public.

