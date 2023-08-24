Jackson County residents asked to weigh-in on outdoor recreation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois residents are being asked to weigh-in on the future of outdoor recreation within their region.

Residents are asked to participate in four question survey addressing up-keep, improvements, costs and favorite activities involving outdoor recreation.

Organizers say the results from the survey will shape the future development of outdoor recreation and ecotourism and planning in Jackson County.

The following are the questions asked in the survey:

Opinions about maintenance and upkeep of outdoor areas

Outdoor recreation activities you and members of your household engage in

Importance of potential outdoor recreation improvements (e.g., trails, facilities)

Opinions regarding the costs and benefits of nature-based tourism development

Responses will be confidential.

Organizers say only ‘de-identified’ feedback will be included in the final report, which will be available on the county’s website when the project is completed.

Responses are requested by Wednesday, September 13.

Participants completing the survey are eligible for a chance to win a $25 Amazon.com gift card. Organizers say there are 20 gift cards available in the drawing incentive.

To take the survey, click here.

The Jackson County Natural Resources and Economic Development (NRED) Committee is conducting the survey with support from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

