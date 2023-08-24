IDNR to offer youth fishing opportunities at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be offering the chance for children to try to fish for bluegill at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Kids will have an opportunity to fish for bluegill or learn how to cast a line at Conservation Village sponsored by the IDNR at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair. The State Fair runs from August 25 to September 4.

IDNR will offer children the opportunity to fish for hybrid bluegill from a 5,000-gallon tank. They will also host kids’ casting clinics on the 32-acre lake of the fairgrounds daily.

In addition, Illinois Conservation Police and wildlife biologists will be on hand to discuss conservation regulations and wildlife management. Those at the fair will be able to pick up copies of the 2023-2024 IDNR hunting and trapping guide and the latest issue of the Illinois state parks guide.

The IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals will have materials and staff on hand to answer questions about coal mines, mine subsidence and mine reclamation.

Conservation Village is located near the Exposition Building. It is open from 4 - 8 p.m. on weeknights and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

