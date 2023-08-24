Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

IDNR to offer youth fishing opportunities at Du Quoin State Fair

DuQuoin State Fair: Food, fun, festivities
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be offering the chance for children to try to fish for bluegill at the Du Quoin State Fair.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be offering the chance for children to try to fish for bluegill at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Kids will have an opportunity to fish for bluegill or learn how to cast a line at Conservation Village sponsored by the IDNR at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair. The State Fair runs from August 25 to September 4.

IDNR will offer children the opportunity to fish for hybrid bluegill from a 5,000-gallon tank. They will also host kids’ casting clinics on the 32-acre lake of the fairgrounds daily.

In addition, Illinois Conservation Police and wildlife biologists will be on hand to discuss conservation regulations and wildlife management. Those at the fair will be able to pick up copies of the 2023-2024 IDNR hunting and trapping guide and the latest issue of the Illinois state parks guide.

The IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals will have materials and staff on hand to answer questions about coal mines, mine subsidence and mine reclamation.

Conservation Village is located near the Exposition Building. It is open from 4 - 8 p.m. on weeknights and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
As Southeast Missouri State University students wrap up their first week of fall classes, area...
Cape Girardeau businesses see boost from return of Southeast students
A juvenile was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, August 24.
Juvenile injured in Christopher, Ill. shooting
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare