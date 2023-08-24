Heartland Votes
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE.(WWE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque said Thursday on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The cause of his death has not been released. Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend” and Husky Harris during his time with the sports entertainment company, had returned to large fanfare in late 2022 and worked until suddenly no longer being on WWE programs weeks before its signature event, WrestleMania.

Rotunda is the son of Mike Rotunda, himself a former WWF/E superstar most well known as IRS, as well as the brother of former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

His death follows one day after the announcement of pro wrestling legend Terry Funk’s passing.

An outpouring of support and mourning came from current and former members of the WWE.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on X/Twitter. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with (WWE) universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

“My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

