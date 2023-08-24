Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day continues due to heat

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s another day of heat, Heartland, but the end is in sight. Today has another day of high temperatures and high humidity, which is why we have another First Alert Action Day. Highs will be in the 90s but heat index values can go as high as 115 degrees, and we should expect partly cloudy skies. Tonight even after the sun goes down, heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Friday also looks to be hot and humid, but the air mass should be slightly cooler. Saturday also looks hot and humid, but the real cool down begins on Sunday. The next week looks to be a lot cooler with temperatures in the low 80s.

