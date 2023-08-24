Detectives: Man used fentanyl in Paducah gas station parking lot; 2 arrested

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after a detective saw a man using fentanyl in a Paducah gas station parking lot.

Benjamin F. Woods, 32, of Fancy Farm, was arrested on charges of disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device and possession of a first-degree controlled substance - fentanyl.

David E. Mitchell, 49, of McCracken County, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance - fentanyl.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the drug division pulled into the parking lot of a gas station on Sullivan Drive around 3 p.m. on August 23 to get gas.

While parked at the gas pumps, a detective saw someone inside another vehicle snorting something through a dollar bill. The vehicle then pulled away.

Detectives pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Woodes.

According to deputies, a roadside investigation showed that Woods had just snorted a fentanyl pill. They said additional fentanyl pills were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies say driver’s license records showed that Woods was required to use a vehicle with an interlock device due to a previous DUI. However, the vehicle he was driving did not have one.

Woods had allegedly just bought fentanyl pills from Mitchell.

Through surveillance video, detectives say they saw Mitchell the same afternoon at the gas station where Woods was arrested. They say Mitchell was also found to be in possession of additional fentanyl pills at the time of his arrest.

Detectives served a search warrant at Mitchell’s home in the 200 block of Hovekamp Road on the same afternoon. During the search, they found marijuana packaged for sale, scales and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

