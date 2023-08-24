Daycares find indoor activities during extreme heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Doctors in the Heartland are urging you to stay indoors as much as possible with the extreme heat. And especially children, whose bodies can’t regulate temperature as well as adults who are more acclimated.

One daycare in Cape Girardeau, Happy Hearts, said they’re not taking any chances. Owner Jarica Green said they’re changing up their normal routines to keep all of their play indoors.

“They love being outside playing with their friends on the jungle gym and the playhouse,” Green said.

But not with this heat. Green said they have to switch it up.

“But with temperatures being as hot as they are, we are having to find different alternatives to them being outside,” Green said.

The indoor activities have been essential all week.

“We have different stations today, we have a play doh station, a car station, coloring station,” Green said.

Dr. Steven Finstad with St. Francis Healthcare System said that’s not a bad idea. When the temperatures get like this, they treat plenty of heat related illness.

“Kids coming in with something called Exertional Heat Illness or if they’re spending a lot of time out in the heat they’re often exerting a lot more energy and heat themselves, and its difficult to get that heat off of your body,” Dr. Finstad said.

For anyone who has to be outside, Dr. Finstad said there are signs to look out for.

“They come in confused that’s a really concerning sign, or else they come in flushed, red, nauseated and sometimes vomiting,” Dr. Finstad said.

The golden rule is to listen to your body.

“There’s not really a max time in particular, that’s very individualized,” Dr. Finstad said. “When you start to become nauseated or too hot and you don’t feel like you’re sweating, and you’re maybe getting out of breath, just take yourself out of the heat.”

Back at Happy Hearts, Green said it’s not ideal, but the kids’ safety comes first.

“It is a little bit different, but we have some stations where they can get their energy out by running and playing inside,” Green said.

