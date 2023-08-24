Heartland Votes
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WSVN) – A brawl behind the counter at a McDonald’s in Florida was caught on camera and ended with a woman’s arrest.

The customer involved, identified by officials as Nirva Pierre, appeared in court Tuesday, WSVN reported. She faces charges including burglary with assault or battery and child abuse.

In the video, the customer can be seen fighting with employees and knocking items over after she did not like her order. Some employees had to be held back while another recorded the footage.

The customer is seen once again going behind the counter and grabbing a coffee pot. She then hurls it at one of the staffers, who can be heard crying in anguish.

The person she hit was a 17-year-old employee.

People who were at the restaurant Tuesday were not amused when they saw the video. Anthony Williams, a food delivery worker, said if she had a problem with her order, she could have just asked about it.

“That’s just crazy,” Williams said. “Where are we living now?”

In her court appearance, a judge gave Pierre a bond of just over $27,000.

