City of Carbondale celebrates 150th anniversary

City of Carbondale celebrates 150th anniversary.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials and residents of Carbondale, Illinois marked a big milestone in the city’s history today.

A community event was held at the civic center in Carbondale to kick off the celebration.

The event included refreshments, activities, live music, as well as remarks from Mayor Caroline Harvey and other guests.

The mayor and other members of the community participated in a unity candle lighting ceremony.

Mayor Harvey says it’s important to bring the community together to celebrate the history and accomplishments of the city.

“The community is not a community if we’re all in our own individual cycles, so this is a way of bringing each person together and again engaging with other people who may or may not be like you but just getting to know other people,” Harvey said.

She also shared what this celebration means to her.

“It’s historic,” Mayor Harvey said. “Who would have thought 150 years ago that a black woman would be mayor of this town? No one--that was totally unheard of.”

The founders of Carbondale chose its location because it was conveniently situated between Marion and Murphysboro as well as between proposed railroad stations in Makanda and Desoto.

