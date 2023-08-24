Chiefs Kingdom includes team’s official vacation destination

Heartland Votes
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Red Friday expands to include the Kansas City Chief’s official vacation destination.

The Kansas City Chiefs inked a partnership Branson, Missouri, meaning fans are going to hear a lot more about the city in the Ozarks.

The partnership between the Chiefs and the Branson and Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community means there will be an official Chiefs season kickoff rally each year. Branson will also be a major part of the club’s NFL Draft coverage, season ticket holder events, and fan events.

“Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard,” Mark Donovan, Chiefs President, said.

The Branson tourism office will have a space inside the Ford Tailgate District. It will also be the sponsor of the Chief’s Hometown Hero program that honors fontline workers.

The drive to Branson is less than four hours from the Kansas City metro. The tourism office says the area offers something for everyone, including live entertainment, water sports and lakes, hiking, golf courses, and a theme park.

