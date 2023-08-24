Carbondale to mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A community event marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington is set to take place at the Carbondale Civic Center on Wednesday, August 28.

The Carbondale Community 60 Year Commemoration of the 1968 March on Washington starts at 6 p.m.

According to organizers, the Community Commemoration-Conversation will offer opportunities for the community to brainstorm and find ways to work together on common interests.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

The event marks the 1968 march on Washington, D.C. to address employment discrimination, civil rights abuses against African Americans, Latinos, and other disenfranchised groups and support for the Civil Rights Act. During the 1968 event, Martin Luther King delivered his memorable “I Have a Dream” speech.

Carbondale’s event is hosted and organized by the NAACP-Carbondale Branch, Carbondale Human Relations Commission and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.