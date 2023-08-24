Heartland Votes
Brian Gerau elected vice-chair for MASDBA

Brian Gerau has been elected to vice-chair for the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business...
Brian Gerau has been elected to vice-chair for the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Brian Gerau has been elected to vice-chair for the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority.

One of seven commissioners appointed by the Governor, the Board and Authority makes capital available to Missouri farmers. Particularly independent producers, agribusinesses and small businesses through grants, loans and tax credits.

Gerau said he is looking forward to working with the Authority and being a part of Missouri agriculture.

“I am excited to keep advocating for agriculture in Southeast Missouri,” Gerau said. “I appreciate the work done by MASBDA and look forward to supporting such an important industry to Missouri as agriculture.”

Gerau is also the CEO of the Jackson, Mo. Area Chamber of Commerce.

