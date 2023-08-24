Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Almost through this heat wave!

Your First Alert Action Day update at noon on 8/24.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thursday, another day of excessive heat will persist through the Heartland but relief is on the way! Afternoon heat index values could reach 110+ once again. Tonight will be another muggy and uncomfortable evening. Friday looks to be our last miserable day of this heat wave, sunny and hot with a those winds still out of the SW. A cold front will slowly move in over the weekend creating much better temperatures and even a chance for some showers or storms.

Winds will begin to shift to the north Saturday, which will help lower those dewpoint values and make the air less muggy. Next week is looking to feel much better with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s and evening lows dropping to those 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor Supply Company announced on Wednesday the Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau,...
Orscheln Farm and Home in Cape Girardeau to become Tractor Supply
Hunter Pritchett, 32 of Cape Girardeau, is accused of throwing a brick at the window of a Cape...
Man accused of throwing brick at window of Cape Girardeau business
All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene
Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded 1.5 miles northeast of Wilson City in Mississippi...
M2.6 earthquake recorded in Mississippi County, Mo.
A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.
1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day update at noon on 8/24.
First Alert Action Day update at noon on 8/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day continues due to heat
First Alert Action Day Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/24
First Alert Action Day Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/24
First Alert Action Day Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/24
First Alert Action Day Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/24