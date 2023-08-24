Almost through this heat wave!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thursday, another day of excessive heat will persist through the Heartland but relief is on the way! Afternoon heat index values could reach 110+ once again. Tonight will be another muggy and uncomfortable evening. Friday looks to be our last miserable day of this heat wave, sunny and hot with a those winds still out of the SW. A cold front will slowly move in over the weekend creating much better temperatures and even a chance for some showers or storms.

Winds will begin to shift to the north Saturday, which will help lower those dewpoint values and make the air less muggy. Next week is looking to feel much better with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s and evening lows dropping to those 60s.

