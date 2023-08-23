Two people injured in collision in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after a morning collision on US 60 in West Paducah, Kentucky.

Around 7:32 a.m. on August 23, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury collision at the intersection of US 60 and Maxon Road.

After arriving, deputies located two trucks that had been involved in the collision. The occupants of both vehicles had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicles. Concord Fire Department extricated both men and began life saving measures.

The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-250, operated by David Drew of Paducah, was traveling North on Maxon Road and attempted to cross US 60. As he attempted to cross, his vehicle struck a 2016 Ford F-150, operated by Christopher Pearson of Wickliffe who was traveling West on US 60.

Both trucks collided with the guardrail at the Northwest corner of US 60 and Maxon Road. Both Drew and Pearson were transported to local hospitals. Pearson’s injuries were incapacitating and he was later taken to an out of state hospital for further treatment.

