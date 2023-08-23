Heartland Votes
Two Paducah men arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop

Detectives with the Paducah Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was transporting...
Detectives with the Paducah Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was transporting 34-year-old Lakenzie Williams, whom had arrest warrants for multiple felony charges.(Northern News Now)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Paducah men were arrested after they fled from officers during a traffic stop.

Around 2:24 p.m. on August 23, Detectives with the Paducah Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was transporting 34-year-old Lakenzie Williams. Detectives knew that Williams had arrest warrants for multiple felony charges.

When Officers and Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle near 30th and Clay Street, the vehicle fled away towards Bucker Avenue. The driver, 42-year-old Derrick Cleary, stopped his vehicle near Maple and Buckner.

Williams fled and was apprehended about 25 minutes later, hiding near Immanuel Baptist Church. Williams was transported to the Western Baptist Hospital for evaluation.

Both Cleary and Williams were arrested. Cleary was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Fleeing and Evading. Williams was arrested on warrants of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sex Performance, 1st Degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor - Illegal Sexual Act, and 4 counts of Possess Matter Sex Performance by a Minor Over 1. Williams was also arrested on Probation Violation for a Felony Offense, as well as 2nd Degree Fleeing and Evading on Foot.

