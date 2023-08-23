Two more Donald Trump co-defendants surrender at Georgia jail

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Cathy Latham, the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party who is accused of being a fake elector, and former GOP chairman David Shafer, who is also accused of being a fake elector, turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Both have bond agreements of $75,000.

They were part of last week’s sweeping election interference indictment in Fulton County, which included former President Donald Trump. He is expected to surrender on Thursday, with a bond agreement of $200,000.

FILE - David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, arrives before Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Save the Majority" rally, Dec. 10, 2020 in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (AP)

Shafer’s lawyer says he’s immune to prosecution under the supremacy clause, claiming he was just a federal official taking orders from another federal official. But a local law professor says that isn’t true.

“A GOP chair is actually not a government employee. Neither political party is part of the government, so neither the Democrat or Republican chair is an actual government employee,” said John Acevedo, a professor at the Emory School of Law.

On Tuesday, Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia, and Trump attorney John Eastman surrendered to authorities.

Hall’s charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Eastman, prosecutors say, was deeply involved in some of Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted. That plan included putting in place a slate of “alternate” electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

Hall reached a bond agreement of $10,000, while Eastman’s bond was $100,000.

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show Cathy Latham (center, long turquoise top), introducing members of a computer forensic team to local election officials. Latham was the county Republican Party chair at the time. The computer forensics team was at the county elections office in Douglas, Ga., to make copies of voting equipment in an effort that documents show was arranged by attorney Sidney Powell and others allied with then-President Donald Trump. (Coffee County, Georgia via AP) (AP)

