Three dead after crash in Hamilton County involving semi-trailer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are dead following a crash on Illinois Route 142 involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

According to Illinois State Police, ISP Troop 9 responded to IL-142 at County Line Road, Hamilton County around 5:22 p.m. on August 22.

One passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on IL-142 when it attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. They then ran off the roadway into the right ditch, before it overcorrected and came back onto the roadway.

The vehicle then crossed the centerline and struck the truck tractor semi-trailer head on. All three occupants in the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer sustained a small cut on his head and was treated on scene.

